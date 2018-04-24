Zimbabwe: Miss Beitbridge 2018 Crowned

Vivacious model, Ruvimbo Mukandatsama (19) was crowned Miss Beitbridge 2018 at a colourful event held at Purple Heart Hall in the border town on Friday evening. Mukandatsama shrugged off a stiff challenge from seven other supermodels among them Amanda Makate (17), who made her intention of walking away with the crown clear from the onset.

Makate was crowned the first princess, Miss Talent and the People's Choice while the duo of Carolis Moyo (17) and Samukeliso Nyathi (23) settled for the second princess and Miss Personality respectively.

The other finalists include Roynah Kassim (18), Alethia Shumba (23), Valentine Makere (19) and Charlyn Muleya (21).

According to the show organisers, the pageant was held to fund-raise and mobilise resources for Project School Run under The Watchmen Trust which seeks to assist the Elementary Students with access to education by means of tuition fees, stationary and uniforms.

Among, the panel of judge were former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma who now runs a modelling agency in Bulawayo (Open Eye Studio), Mrs Bertah Mutowembwa (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) and Mrs Brenda Maworere , a seasoned supermodel.

Entertainment was provided by local artistes among them; Mic Charmer, Templeton, The Hoxers, Sean Dhliwayo and Prince Adrea.

The pageant winners walked away with a one year modelling contracts at Open Eye Studio, cash prizes and they will also get an opportunity to compete at another pageant to be held in Cape Town soon.

Project Runway coordinator Miss Vanessa Mbedzi who is also a supermodel and former Miss Zimbabwe USA and Miss Africa USA 2012 said event was a great success and will be held annually.

"The Miss Beitbridge Beauty Pageant was a great success, delivering evening filled with dance and music and fun for all ages," she said.

"The weather held off, creating perfect conditions for the happy crowd joy the show and our guest were elegantly dressed. We will build on our success for future events.

"In addition, we had a mixed bag of entertainment for everyone and this event was a result of hard work by team Project Runway including Veronica Demetria Moyo and Gracious Nyathi, together with our esteemed sponsors".