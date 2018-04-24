Nigeria: Our Youths Best in the World, Fayose Tells Buhari

Ado — Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, yesterday, described Nigerian youths as the best in the world, lamenting that the underprivileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities.

This is just as the Okada riders association across the state endorsed the deputy governor of the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola for governor ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

Fayose reacted to statements credited to President Muhammadu Buhari who said many Nigeria youths below the age of 30 are lazy and only wait for an easy way out.

He said this when the motorcycle operators (Okada riders) drawn from the 16 local government areas stormed Ado Ekiti to drum support for the governorship ambition of his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola.

The governor also dropped the hint that former President Goodluck Jonathan will be in Ekiti State on Wednesday (tomorrow) to commission the first flyover in the state which was constructed by his administration.

Fayose said: "I will never ask you to do anything that is unbecoming of Nigerian youths, the country looks up to you in the coming elections. Please don't allow politicians to influence you to rig, including myself.

"Run away from inducement and politicians, who would call your attention to do evil. You will be remembered for whatever you did.

"When you stand here, we see the category of people here, they are mostly young people. Our President went abroad and said that Nigerian youths are lazy. By 2019, we have to vote against the President. You must vote for people, who believe in Nigerian youths, not the people who condemn and call Nigerian youths lazy.

"Elections are won by youths and women in Nigeria. How can our president go out of the country and condemn our youths? They promised three million jobs every year, they did not provide one. Therefore, anybody that calls you lazy must be removed from office.

"We believe in you, we will stand by you and support you. We will commission the flyover on April 25. Jonathan will come to commission the bridge. Jonathan is my own President."

I'll not ban Okada -- Kolapo

In his remark, Professor Kolapo said that if elected governor of Ekiti State, "I will not ban Okada from plying Ekiti roads if I become governor. Those who will chase you away from the roads must not become governor. When they were in government they messed up our economy and left a huge debt for us."

On his part, state chairman of the association, Mr Olaniyi Dahunsi who led the riders said: "All the over 10,000 motorcycle riders who are mostly youths, have therefore resolved to support the deputy governor, so that he can continue where governor Fayose stopped."