Nigeria: Farmers/Herders Clashes - PDP, Adeniran, Others Fault Presidency's Claims

Abuja — Political stakeholders led by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, flayed claims by the presidency that politicians were responsible for the spate of killings in the Middle-Belt region of the country.

The politicians who reacted to the presidency claims were of the opinion that the presidency should raise its game in order to check the killings.

An exception to the near unanimity came from former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, who agreed with the presidency in laying the blame for the killings on the door of those he described as desperate politicians.

Former Minister of Education and a chieftain of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Professor Tunde Adeniran, in condemning the presidency's claim said: "The Federal Government has been shamelessly shifting blames for its failures to fulfil its number one responsibility to the people.

"Any government that cannot secure citizen's life and property has lost the legitimacy to govern. It should be voted out of office before more damages are done."

The PDP, which responded through its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondinyan in a statement said: "The allegation by the Buhari presidency that the opposition is responsible for the failure of APC-led Federal Government to stem the killings by marauders in the North Central has further confirmed that the Buhari administration is completely confused, incompetent and lacks the capacity to secure our nation."

Minority Leader of Plateau State House of Assembly, Daniel Dem, in his reaction, challenged the presidency to name those it claimed were responsible.

Alhaji Tsav, however, concurred to the claim of the presidency, saying: "I will not be surprised at all because I believe that if we are all united in this country that God gave us as one, these attacks would have been brought to an end or eased.