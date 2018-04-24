24 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Oyegun, Others Over APC Convention Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idoko Salihu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the party over the inauguration of a convention committee that will oversee its congresses across the country.

In a statement through his media office on Monday, Mr Tinubu said the APC embarking on the congresses "against all odds" is a way of building a truly democratic political party.

"I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Congresses/Convention Committee of our party, the All Progressives Convention, just inaugurated to take charge of the conduct of the forthcoming congresses and national convention," Mr Tinubu said.

"Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who is the chairman of the committee, is a man reputed to be of high character and integrity.

"Working with other members of the committee, I'm persuaded that our party would conduct hitch-free congresses at all levels and the national convention."

John Odigie-Oyegun, the APC national chairman, inaugurated a 68-member convention committee on Monday ahead of the May 14th party convention.

At the event which took place in Abuja, Mr Odigie-Oyegun urged the committee to ensure a level playing field for anybody who wanted to aspire to any executive position in the party.

"I am passing the buck over to toy today, at the end of this exercise, I want to see a reunited APC under whatever leadership your exercise brings up," Mr Odigie-Oyegun said.

In his statement, Mr Tinubu said the APC is embarking on the congresses against all odds.

"This is the way to go if we are desirous of building and upholding a truly democratic political party. Our ultimate goal should be the greater interest of the party," he said.

"I believe that all members of our party are high in expectation that the committee would perform its assignment without fear or favour through which our party can be great again."

Nigeria

Buhari Gets Ultimatum to Retract 'Lazy' Comment Against Youths

A group, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a seven-day ultimatum to retract… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.