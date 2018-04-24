Angola: President Dismisses FAA Generals

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, dismissed on Monday senior officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), after hearing the National Security Council.

João Lourenço acted based on the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, the National Defense Law and of the Angolan Armed Forces.

The list is as follows: General Sequeira João Lourenço, was dismissed from the position of Executive Secretary of the Military House;

Lieutenant General Alfredo Tyaunda, from the position of Commander of the Presidential Guard Unit;

Lieutenant General António Mateus Júnior de Carvalho, from the position of Secretary for Defense Affairs and Armed Forces of the Military House;

Lieutenant General João António Santana, from the position of Deputy Director of the Office of Psychological Action and Information of the Military House;

Lieutenant General José João, from the position of Commander of the Presidential Security Unit;

Lieutenant General Francisco Lombá Dias dos Santos, from the position of Secretary for Home Affairs and National Police, of the Military House;

Brigadier André Magalhães, from the position of Deputy Commander of the Presidential Guard Unit for Patriotic Education;

Brigadier António Milagre Roque Alves de Lima, from the position of Head of the Health Services of the Military House;

Brigadier Filipe Figueiredo, from the position of Chief of the Directorate of Telecommunications and Informatics of the Commander-in-Chief;

Brigadier Filomeno António Pereira, from the position of Head of Operations Section of the Executive Secretariat of the Military House;

Brigadier Luís Adelino Minguês Candamba, from the position of 2nd Commander of the Presidential Guard Unit;

Brigadier José Domingos Francisco, from the position of Deputy Commander of the Presidential Security Unit.

João Lourenço also nominated:

General Sequeira João Lourenço, to serve as Deputy Chief of the Security House of the President of the Republic;

Lieutenant General Alfredo Tyaunda, for the position of Commander of the Presidential Guard Unit;

Lieutenant General António Mateus Júnior de Carvalho, for the post of Secretary for Defense and Armed Forces Affairs;

Lieutenant-General João António Santana, for the position of Advisor of the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic;

Lieutenant General José João, for the position of Commander of the Presidential Security Unit;

Lieutenant General Francisco Lombá Dias dos Santos, for the position of Advisor of the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic;

Brigadier André Magalhães, for the post of Deputy Commander of the Presidential Guard Unit for Patriotic Education;

Brigadier António Milagre Roque Alves de Lima, for the position of Head of the Health Office of the Security House of the President of the Republic;

Brigadier Filipe Figueiredo, for the position of Secretary for Telecommunications and Informatics Affairs of the Security House of the President of the Republic;

Brigadier Filomeno António Pereira, for the position of Consultant of the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic;

Brigadier Luís Adelino Minguês Candamba, for the position of 2nd Commander of the Presidential Guard Unit;

Brigadier José Domingos Francisco, for the post of Deputy Commander of the Presidential Security Unit for Patriotic Education.

João Lourenço, under the terms of the Constitution and Statutes of the Security House of the President of the Republic, dismissed the following staff personnel:

Daniel Mingas Casimiro, of the position of Director of the Office of Security Studies of the Military House;

António Guilherme Herman Gonçalves Mangueira, from the position of Director of the Presidential Flight Office of the Military House;

Leonel Pinto da Cruz, of the position of Director of the Office of Special Works of the Military House;

The President of the Republic appointed:

Daniel Mingas Casimiro, to the position of Director of the Office of Strategic Studies;

António Guilherme Herman Gonçalves Mangueira, to the position of Director of the Presidential Flight Office;

Leonel Pinto da Cruz, to the position of Director of the Office of Special Works