Angola: Sonangol Invites Bids for Oil Blocks

Luanda — The Angolan State Owned Oil Company - Sonangol E.P. last Thursday opened the registration so that interested companies can qualify for the purchase of participatory interests in Blocks 20/11 and 21/09.

A press note that reached Angop, Sonangol explains that, national and foreign oil companies and investors must pre-register, through the e-mail alienacaoblocos@sonangol.co.ao, to guarantee their participation in the data consultation sessions (Data Showrooms) that will take place as from April 24 to June 29, at the headquarters of Sonangol in Luanda.

Sonangol also announced that Data Showrooms will be held between May 28 and June 1 in Houston, Texas, United States of America, for the purpose of sharing technical, legal and contractual information regarding mentioned blocks.

The document also stresses that the proposals for the purchase of participatory interests in each of these oil concessions should be addressed to Sonangol's CEO from this date until 31 July 2018.