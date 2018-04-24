24 April 2018

Nigeria: Militants Urge Army to Stop Militia From Wiping Out Nigerians

By Emma Amaize

Yenagoa — Niger Delta agitators, yesterday, urged the Nigerian Army, renowned worldwide for its professionalism, to use its expertise to deal with the militia causing carnage daily in the country, which President Muhammadu Buhari identified as mercenaries trained and armed by former Libyan leader, late Muammar Gaddafi.

The campaigners, under the auspices of 21st Century Youth of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by the leader, W. O. I. Izon-Ebi, said: "We stridently appeal to the Chief of Army staff, Gen Tukur Brutai, and other intelligence and military organisations in the country to do the needful by adhering to their core mandate of protecting lives, properties and the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

"The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Buhari, was emphatic recently that the people killing Nigerians and destroying properties on a daily basis are mercenaries trained and armed by late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

"The Nigerian Army known and applauded worldwide for its professionalism is by this statement greatly indicted for gross ineptitude for not being able to protect the territorial integrity of the country, which happens to be its core mandate.

"The onus is now on the leadership and men of the Army to prove their non-partisanship and neutrality in fighting this rampaging Islamic mercenaries masquerading as herdsmen killing and slaughtering innocent and hard-working Nigerian farmers and citizens like chickens in their fatherland with impunity.

"The Nigerian Army must stand up to justify the trust of Nigerians by putting a stop to this wanton carnage, devilish act and barbarism in the name of political interests because doomsday is approaching."

