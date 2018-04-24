Angola: President Appoints FAA Chief of Staff

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, has appointed General António Egídio de Sousa Santos on Monday to the position of Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

As a result of the appointment, António Egídio de Sousa Santos is promoted to the military rank of general-of-the-army, according to a press release from the Civil House of the Angolan President.

General António Egídio de Sousa Santos served as head of the General Staff for the FAA Patriotic Education Area.

Prior to the appointment, under the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, the National Defense Law and of the Armed Forces and after hearing the National Security Council, João Lourenço dismissed Gen. Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda from the post of Chief of General Staff of the FAA.

The President of the Republic also dismissed generals José Luís Caetano Higino de Sousa, from the position of Deputy Chief of Staff for the Operational and Development Area, and Geraldo Abreu Muhengo Ukuachitembo, from the position of deputy chief of the General Staff for Logistics and Infrastructure.

In other decrees and under the same laws, after being also heard the National Security Council, the Commander-in-Chief appointed General Geraldo Abreu Muhengo Ukuachitembo to the post of Chief of the General Staff for the Operational Area and of development.

The president also dismissed Lieutenant General André de Oliveira João Sango from the position of General Director of the External Intelligence Service, for which he had been appointed by presidential decree on October 12, 2012, and appointed General José Luís Caetano Higino de Sousa for the said post.

João Lourenço also dismissed generals Marques Correia, of the position of second commander of the Army, and Matias Lima Coelho, Inspector General of National Defense.

Following that, the President of the Republic appointed generals Marques Correia, for the position of Inspector General of National Defense, and Matias Lima Coelho, for the Chief of Staff of the Army.