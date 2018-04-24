18 April 2018

Africa: Aviation Africa Summit Predicts Strong Aviation Market Growth

Cairo — The Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition is taking place today in Cairo, Egypt, it opened to 980 attendees from 56 countries where the key message of the strong growth predictions for the African aviation market.

The event opened just a few months after the African Union launched the Single African Air Traffic Market (SAATM), which 23 countries have subscribed to so far. The SAATM is de-regulated airspace, which has been set up to open up African skies, potentially increasing the aviation market in Africa and reducing air transportation costs by 25%.

Boeing's long-term market outlook forecasts that air traffic for the continent's commercial airlines will grow 5.9 percent annually between 2017 and 2036, and that African carriers will need 1,220 new airplanes to meet this growth.

Safwat Musallam, Chairman, Egyptair Holding Company gave the Welcome Keynote Address from the hosts and focused on how the group is looking to new horizons for the future.

The event features an exhibition hall of 118 global aerospace companies including Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing & GE Aviation and Silver Sponsors: AerCap, Bombardier, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise & Rolls-Royce.

Exhibitors are finding the networking at the show the key to their participation, Simon Knechtli, Executive Director Aerospace, Willis Towers Watson said; "In being committed to Egyptian aviation, the Aviation Africa 2018 is a great opportunity for us to meet our network."

The attendees reached a new record total for the event of 980. The delegates and visitors to the event span 56 countries and include 386 personnel from 42 airlines and 50 speakers from across Africa and internationally.

Aviation Africa 2018 is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Aviation, Republic of Egypt, with Egyptair as host airline and aerospace group.

The Aviation Africa event takes place at the Intercontinental City Stars on April 17-18 2018. It is a business-to-business exhibition offering networking opportunities for airlines, government representatives, manufacturers and service providers.

