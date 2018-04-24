23 April 2018

Malawi/South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Appoint Malawian Coach Mabedi for Remainder of the Season

Kaizer Chiefs of South African Premier League have appointed Malawian football legend Patrick Mabedi as interim coach to replace Steve Komphela for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season' the club announced on Monday.

Mabedi was the assistant to Komphela, who abruptly left Chiefs on Saturday without winning a single trophy during his three-year tenure following a 2-0 defeat to unfancied Free State Stars in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

The 44-year-old former Malawian international Mabedi will be in charge of Chiefs in their three remaining matches this season.

"Mabedi will be assisted on the bench by Arthur Zwane' who is in charge of Chiefs' reserve team. Zwane joined Amakhosi in 2000' playing for the first team until 2010'" the club said.

"In the meantime' the search is on to find a new coach for next season."

Mabedi enjoyed a glorious playing career at Chiefs and won numerous trophies' including the back-to-back Premiership titles in 2003/4 and 2004/5 plus the Mandela Cup in 2001..

