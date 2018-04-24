Sudan: Bill On Act of National Council for Health and Medical Professions Tabled Before Parliament

Manyang Kher was three years old when he arrived at a refugee camp in Ethiopia's Gambella region. During the 13 years,… Read more »

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, Monday tabled before the National Assembly the bill on the Act of the National Council for Medical and Health Professions for the year 2018.

