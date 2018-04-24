Malawi: Chiefs Urged to Support Government Development Agenda

Mchinji — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa has urged traditional leaders in the country to work closely with government in the implementation of various development initiatives.

He was speaking on Friday in Mchinji during an installation ceremony of Traditional Authority (TA) Mduwa in the district.

The Minister explained that chiefs remain an integral part in the country's development agenda hence they should work with government.

"Chiefs are members of the district council where development plans are made hence they have an important role to play in the development of their areas," he said.

Nankhumwa encouraged chiefs to actively participate in council meetings to make sure that development funds are shared equitably.

He bemoaned increased wrangling in royal families over chieftaincy issues saying the tendency is derailing development.

The Minister pointed out that government is failing to install Traditional Authorities (TAs) Zulu and Nyoka in the district due to chieftainship disputes which are in court.

"It is very important that royal family members should discuss among themselves issues of succession and find solutions through contact and dialogue rather than seeking court intervention because it takes long time the cases to be concluded" he said.

The Minister appealed to Senior Chief Mkanda to intervene in royal family disputes in the district.

TA Mduwa chieftainship has been vacant for some months following the death of Mduwa, the sixth.