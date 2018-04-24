African Kick-Boxing Championship - Cameroon Pre-Selects Representatives

The gala for the pre-selection of athletes took place at the Camp de l'unité in Yaounde recently.

The Cameroon kick-boxing federation launched its seasonal activities at Camp de l'unité in Yaounde recently. A gala for the pre-selection of athletes was on the menu of the day. Before the gala of pre-selection a board meeting held at the Zeidal Agency, Ekoumdoum.

About 75 athletes took part in the pre-selection Amateur tournament in which 71 men and four women took part. They competed in the various disciplines, Full contact, Low kick and K1 Rule and were all classified in 12 categories.

The pre-selection was for the Amateur African Championship that will take place at the Multipurpose sports complex, Yaounde from April 24-28, 2018. About 29 athletes were pre-selected in which they had two women. 11 athletes will go for the low kick, nine for full contact and seven for K1 rule.

Added to this was a board meeting organized before the gala of pre-selection to evaluate the 2017 seasonal activities. They discussed about their preparations for the Cup of Cameroon that will take place in the Littoral region followed by other regions. This cup of Cameroon will concern only youths that have never participated in a tournament before and it is their first time to compete.

They are also preparing for the Dixiade that will be launched in Bafoussam. This will concern youths that have less than 23 years old. They concluded by insisting on teams to affiliate their athletes for the different upcoming competitions starting by the pre-selection stage.