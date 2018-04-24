23 April 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Endoscopic Surgery - International Congress Begins Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brenda Yufeh Nchewnang-Ngassa

The world's gynaecological scientists begin meeting in Yaounde for today.

The stakes are high as the world's leading gynaecological surgeons begin meeting in Yaounde today to discuss major issues regarding the female gynaecological system. This is within the 27th International Society For Gynaecologic Endoscopy (ISGE) and African Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy (AFSGE) congresses, holding under the patronage of the Head of State, President Paul Biya.

From today until April 27, the Yaounde Conference Centre and the Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital Paul and Chantal Biya (CHRACERH) will be crowded with experts from the seven continents who will be sharing knowledge and research results on endoscopic surgery which Cameroon, just like other African countries, wants to have full access.

Activities at the Conference Centre will take place on a vast field. The President of AFSGE, who is also the local organising committee chair, Professor Jean Marie Kasia, says they have chosen to address virtually all major issues of interest to the gynaecological sphere at theoretical and practical levels.

Problems related to the female genital organs are going to be the pole of interest, sector by sector. Prof Kasia notes that the issues will be examined at different levels. From the cervix, uterus, ovary and fallopian tubes with interest on how pathologies affecting these areas can be approached, diagnosed and treated by endoscopy.

Practical sessions on endoscopic surgeries will be relayed from the different surgical blocks of CHRACERH to participants at the Yaounde Conference Centre. In particular, the problems of infertility in women will also be at the forefront relating to issues of blocked tubes, pelvic adhesions and abnormal bleeding.

Gynaecological cancers will also come under scrutiny. The conference is an opportunity for gynaecologists in Cameroon and Africa, to be trained during the different training programmes. Such training programme, according to Prof Kasia, will eventually lead to the establishment of an internationally recognized training centre on endoscopic surgery in the country.

Cameroon

Govt Cracks Down on Social Media Leaks

Sixteen government employees have been detained in Cameroon for allegedly leaking official documents on social media… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.