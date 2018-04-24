Tanzania: Slow Projects Execution Irks Parliamentary Committee

Dodoma — The parliamentary standing committee on infrastructure development is unhappy with the slow implementation of development project.

Reacting to the budget estimates for the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications for the financial year 2018/19, the committee chairman, Mr Selemani Kakoso said it was unhappy that the government could not release funds for implementing some infrastructure projects.

"There has been uneven distribution of funds for the three sectors. For instance, until March this year, the construction sector had received 74 per cent of its budget while only 45 per cent were released to the transport sector," he said.

He said the situation was even worse for the communication sector which received nothing out of the Sh14 billion that was approved by parliament in the 2017/18 financial year.

Debating the budget estimates, members of parliament said they wanted to see money being allocated to the road funds in order to implement infrastructure development projects, mainly in rural areas.

"These rural roads are the key for an industrialization drive. They are the ones to be used in transporting raw materials from producers to manufacturers," said Rufiji Member of Parliament Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa.

Other MP's asked for transparency in the implementation of the budget and execution of development projects.

Nominated MP Abdallah Bulembo also demanded the infrastructure budget to be increased.

Momba MP (Chadema) David Silinde asked for the government to allow the Controller Auditor General (CAG) to conduct special audit for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

"ATCL is not making profits yet we are not told how it is performing. This parliament should be informed on how it is performing," he said.

He said while there were reports that some projects had not been implemented by Tanroads as required, the agency reported to have spent Sh282 billion during the 2017/18 financial years.

The Busega MP (CCM) Dr Raphael Chegeni asked the government to immediately embark on the expansion for Songwe and Mwanza airports.