Tanzania: Political Parties' Registrar to Decide On 'Errant' Political Parties

Dodoma — The fate of nine political parties, which did not submit their financial statements for auditing to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), is now in the hands of the registrar of political parties.

Clarifying on some of the issues, raised by the CAG, prof Mussa Assad, in his audit reports for financial year 2016/17, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said the government has submitted the names of parties to the registrar for further action.

The parties include: NCCR-Mageuzi, Act Wazalendo, Civil United Front (CUF), United Democratic Party (UDP), Tanzania Labor Party (TLP), Sauti ya Umma (SAU), Demokrasia Makini, National League for Democracy (NLD) and Alliance for Tanzania Democratic Change

"In fact, the Political Parties Act of the 1992 allows the registrar to even de-register a party which fails to present their annual audited financial records to the CAG," she said.