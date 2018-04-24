Sudan: Minister of Defence Receives American Charge d'Affaires

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Oaf, Monday received in his office the American Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis, in presence of the US Military Attaché, and affirmed Sudan keenness to establish healthy and productive relations with the United States that are based on mutual respect and cooperation for serving the issues of international security and peace.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, regional and international issues ad means for enhancing the security and stability at the region.

The Minister of Defence has affirmed Sudan government readiness for the second phase of the Sudanese - American dialogue, response to all queries and pressing ahead in its relations with the United States.

The US Charge d'Affaires has expressed the US appreciation of the efforts being exerted by Sudan and its commitment to boosting the international peace and security.

He referred to the successes achieved at the level of the first phase of the dialogue between the two countries, affirming the United States' readiness for the second stage of the dialogue.