23 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Defence Receives American Charge d'Affaires

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Oaf, Monday received in his office the American Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis, in presence of the US Military Attaché, and affirmed Sudan keenness to establish healthy and productive relations with the United States that are based on mutual respect and cooperation for serving the issues of international security and peace.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, regional and international issues ad means for enhancing the security and stability at the region.

The Minister of Defence has affirmed Sudan government readiness for the second phase of the Sudanese - American dialogue, response to all queries and pressing ahead in its relations with the United States.

The US Charge d'Affaires has expressed the US appreciation of the efforts being exerted by Sudan and its commitment to boosting the international peace and security.

He referred to the successes achieved at the level of the first phase of the dialogue between the two countries, affirming the United States' readiness for the second stage of the dialogue.

Sudan

Former 'Lost Boy' Finds a Way to Help Others

Manyang Kher was three years old when he arrived at a refugee camp in Ethiopia's Gambella region. During the 13 years,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.