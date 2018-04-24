23 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance - Five Shipments of Petroleum Material Arrive in Port Sudan

Khartoum — The State Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Abdul Rahaman Dhirar, said five ships loaded with petroleum materials arrived in Port Sudan

The five ships, including two benzene and three gasoline, started offloading their loads and the material stated being loaded to service stations areas.

The minister made the statement during a meeting of the coordination encounter between the ministry of finance and the ministry of petroleum and the bank of the Sudan.

The meeting also listened to the regular report on the petroleum material reserves and a recommendation that any breach by the companies involved in petroleum distribution should be punishable by withdrawal of its license.

The minister has meanwhile added that another 12 ships are on their way to the port to secure the country's needs in petroleum material for the agriculture and transportation sectors

The minister said the petroleum refinery cleaning operations will be finalized by the end of current April and would resume operations immediately.

