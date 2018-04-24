Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives the Uniting for Consensus Group

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Abdul Ghani Al Naeim Awad El karim, has received the ambassadors of the Uniting for Consensus Group that included the ambassadors of Italy, Spain, Canada, Pakistan, Turkey and Republic of Korea

The meeting discussed the reform process within the UN Security Council with the Italian diplomat explain he vision of the group for the reform of the Security Council in a way that would reflect transparency and justice among all members of the international body, pointing out to the point of agreement and points of differences among the group

The Undersecretary commended the keenness of the group to brief the Sudan about the vision and the stand of the group towards this issue which he said has become a common concern amongst countries of the world

He told the group that out of its experience in the past decades with the UN Security Council, the Sudan has now become more convinced about the need to reform the UN Security Council and the UN system, moving it away from politicization and use by some countries to serve their own vested national interests.

He said Sudan remains committed to the African Union position on these issues.