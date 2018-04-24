Sudan: Ownership of Block 25 Al-Rawat Returns to Govt

Khartoum — Two Nigerian companies Express and Miassa have sold theirs shares of 30% in the Al Rawat Block 25 to the Sudanese petroleum company Sudapet, thus the block has become fully Sudanese.

Sudapet will thus continue its oil exploration and production in the block according to this agreement.

The Director General of the Sudanese Sudapet company, Adel Omar Ali, signed for the Sudan while the Director General of the Nigerian express company, Abu Bakar Ain Danatta signed for his company and Alfred Alophamy, the Director General, signed for the Missana Company.

Adil, sadi block 25 which about 420 km south of Khartoum and 140 south of Kosti town, covers the northern part of Melut basic the area of which is 26,196 km. the black covers two other blocks under discovery, 25 E and 25 D

The prospection operation stared in this area back in 2001-2012 and showed promising presence of petroleum in Rawat central and Watch field.

An agreement was signed on block 25 was signed in26th of march 2015 giving Sudapet 70 % against 15 % for each of Express and 15% for Missana company

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister for Petroleum and Gas, Dr Abdul Rahaman Osman along with senior official from the ministry and representatives of the Nigerian companies.

Minister Abdul Rahaman has pointed out that said the ministry is keen to provide the technical and financial assistance needed by the company for completing the production project in Bloc 25 , commending he efforts exerted by the Sudanese manpower launching the production which will be at about 10,000 barrels a day after six months from provision of the required funds of about 200 million dollars, that includes the production costs, installations and the pipeline, to kick off the real production which is 100% Sudan government ownership

The ministry has denied a published sponsored article about the blocks ownership by foreign companies, saying the article was unfounded and baseless.