23 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Justice and Nigerian Ambassador Discuss Ways of Consolidating Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Jameel, received in his office Monday the Ambassador of Nigeria to Khartoum, Saban Maman, and reviewed ways of consolidating the relations between the two countries, especially in the legal field and the exchange of judicial and legal experiences, expanding the scope of coordination in the legal forums.

The minister said that the history of the two countries is full with joint political stances and cooperation in several domains, appreciating firmness of the relations between the Sudanese and the Nigerian peoples.

The Nigerian Ambassador has affirmed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of training, capacity building and the qualification of cadres in the legal field.

