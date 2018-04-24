Sudan: National Congress and Political Parties Organize Wide Campaign for Issuance of Constitution and Elections Act

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, has announced his party's organization of a large campaign, in collaboration with the parties participating in the national dialogue, for issuance of the new constitution and the Act of the Elections.

This came in his address to a reception held Sunday evening by the Asian Relations Department in honor of the Asian ambassadors accredited to Sudan.

Dr. Faisal said that Sudan has received support from the Asian countries during the period of the blockade imposed on it, stressing that Sudan looks forward to cement its relations with the Asian countries in the political and economic fields.

He affirmed the commitment of the National Congress to implementation of the national dialogue outcome for realizing peace in the country.