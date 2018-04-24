23 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kassala Governor Receives Ambassador of France

Kassala, April, 4 (SUNA) - The Wali (Governor) of Kassala, Adam Gamma, received the Ambassador of France to Sudan, and especial envoy to Sudan and South Sudan.

The meeting discussed way of boosting joint relations between Sudan and France, especially with Kassala.

Gamma has welcomed France delegation, referring to the firm relations linking the two countries.

He briefed the delegation on the overall performance in the state in different sectors, the effort for enhancing services and solving the problem that facing the state, especially the borders crimes.

He expressed his hope for establishig firm relations and cooperation between kassala and France government in all domains.

France Ambassador has described the meeting as fruitful and come out with a number of mutual understandings to support the bilateral cooperation and delivery of services.

