23 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Independent Expert Gives Briefing On Outcome of His Visit Before Consultative Council for Human Rights

Khartoum — The Consultative Council for Human Rights in Sudan, chaired by the Minister of Justice, Monday met with the Independent Experts for Human Rights in Sudan, Arstide Nonosi, and head a briefing about his visit to Sudan, in presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ahmed Abbas Al-Razam.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Consultative Council for Human Rights, Dr. Idris Jameel, said that program of the Independent Expert's visit was fruitful, indicating that he was informed on the situation of human rights in Sudan and relevant files.

He said that the report of the Independent Expert is expected to be a positive one based on the developments on the ground.

He said that according to Item (10) of the agenda of the Council for Human Rights, the Independent Expert is expected to provide assistance relating to capacity building and technical aid.

Meanwhile, the Independent Expert has appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Justice and the Consultative Council for Human Rights and the concerned bodies that supported him in his mission and supplied him with information.

The Independent Expert said that he will discuss with the officials the issue of technical aid between countries and the importance of providing it in the field of human rights, in addition to the positive aspects and the challenges so as to be dealt with.

The Independent Expert said that he observed a remarkable progress in the file of human rights, but there pending challenges.

He said that his visit is aimed for highlighting on the positive aspects and also the shortcomings, adding that he will focus in his report on the economic and social rights of women and children.

