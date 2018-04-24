Tanzania: Electronic Title Deeds Ready By June

LAND owners in Kinondoni and Ubungo districts of Dar es Salaam will be the first to receive electronically produced tittle deeds by June, this year.

Minister of Land and Settlements Development, William Lukuvi revealed this to the reporters in Dodoma, Monday, as he was explaining what the government has done so far in the land sector.

Responding to the queries featured in the Controller and Auditor General's report, Mr Lukuvi said, the Land Ministry is in the final stages of changing from analogy system of documentation of land issues to Integrated Land Management Information System (ILMIS).

Until April 15, this year, the Minister said, 220,000 of 320,000 land ownership documents have already changed to electronic system.

Explaining how the electronic tittle deeds will look like, he said, it will be only one page document instead of three.

The successes in Ubungo and Kinondoni will be replicated to entire Dar es Salaam Region and all parts of the country.