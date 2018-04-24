Gambia: Parties Should Save the Police From Political Conflicts

Another election is in the making. Unfortunately, Court cases arise from conflict between members of political parties on Election Day and thereafter. Some have even been charged and taken before Court. This has the potential of creating more strain between political forces in the country. It is anticipated that most people in The Gambia would want to live in a country, where the rights of people are respected.

Hence political parties should utilize the services of the Inter Party Committee, in order to address the contradiction between political parties. This is the way to ease tension and encourage peaceful political processes and outcomes.

The leadership of all parties should work towards the common good, by working with diverse people to prove our sisterhood and brotherhood.