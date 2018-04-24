Gambia: Sensational Barrow Assists in Atlanta's Win

Fresh from setting a new record as the first ever Gambian to score in the Italian Serie A -top flight -Musa Barrow turned on the act again yesterday afternoon.

The 19-year-old sensation did not get to score but proved a thorn in Torino defence's flesh, helping provide the assist for cub side Atlanta's first goal.

Barrow, boasting twenty-three goals in the Reserves Premier League, later got hauled off four minutes from time as Atlanta warded off an ever-pressing Torino outfit 2-1.

The victory propelled Atlanta into leapfrogging AC Milan for the sixth-place. Musa is in dream land this moment with his displays endearing him to home fans. He was, prior to bursting on the scenes, subject of transfer interest from Sampdoria, AS Roma amongst a raft of big name teams.