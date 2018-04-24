23 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Commonwealth Games Team Back

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Commonwealth team has returned home after their exploits in the Commonwealth Games. Track queen Gina was the standout in the team after reaching the semi-finals of both the 100 and 200m races.

Her male counterparts including skipper Adama Jammeh, Ebrahima Camara failed to go beyond the first-round hurdles. Ola Buwaro, the other female in Gambia's athletic team, a first-timer and a footballer-turned sprinter, finished bottom-place in the first-round hurdle.

The team, according to the Gambia athletics boss doubling as Olympic House's supremo, arrived last Friday in tact. Coach Mariama Sallah couldn't be reached yesterday when sought for comments by Foroyaa Sport.

