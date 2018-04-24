23 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: -Gambian Arena 'I Will Have a Go At You"france' Tells Hoyantan

By Sulayman Bah

Banjul-based Wrestler 'France' -pictured left -has promised to have a go at an undefeated Hoyantan of Club Ndongo Ceesay in a verbal war of words.

The face-to-face was staged at the Manjai Park last Saturday ahead of their nail-biting clash scheduled for May 13th, 2017 at the Independence Stadium.

An event that saw entourage of both wrestlers indulge in a heated push and pull, was further spiced up when 'France' and Hoyantan scaled up the perimeter fence to enter the venue instead of passing through the main gates.

'I will have a go at you. If you stay back, I will still come for you,' 'France' said in an apparent dig to which Hoyantan fired back saying: 'You won't come. I am far stronger than you.'

The clash is being dubbed a semi-final with the winner to face former Gambia national team captain Leket Bu Barra.

Photo: Hoyantan is facing Banjul's 'France' pictured right

Both are going into the duel on the heels of wins after 'France' avenged his defeat to Sanneh and Hoyantan routed Boy Gambien - a one-time big figure in Senegalese wrestling.

France has received almost a D100, 000 while Hoyantan -with the bigger share - is paid little over D100, 000, Foroyaa Sport understands in a combat worth a combined D200,000.

