24 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Motorists Urged to Avoid Mai Mahiu-Narok Road Due to Rains

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Motorists are being urged to avoid the Mai Mahiu-Narok road which has been rendered impassable by floodwaters, soil and debris.

Nakuru Police Commander Hassan Barua said the rains have made the area between Duka Moja and Suswa inaccessible due to the deposits caused by erosion.

He has advised motorists using the busy road to drive with caution and obey instructions given by traffic police or avoid the route completely.

The busy highway was gridlocked for hours at Suswa as police guided motorists to use alternative routes to and from Nairobi.

It is the second time the road has been blocked stranding motorists for hours in recent days.

On Sunday, hundreds of motorists were stuck for several hours as floodwaters from upper areas cut off the highway.

