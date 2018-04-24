Dar es Salaam — Top golfers from various clubs around the country are honing skills ahead of this year's Moshi Open.

Organised by Moshi Gymkhana Club, the 36-hole championship will take place at the club's course from May 26 to 27.

The two-day event has been sanctioned by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and sponsored by Kibo Palace Hotel and Kibo group of companies.

"I thank the sponsors for their support. I also express gratitude TGU for giving us an opportunity to host the tournament," Moshi Gymkhana Club golf captain Chris Martin said yesterday.

Martin said the championship will feature both amateur and professional players.

"Preparations for the event are on course. We have invited a few foreign golfers to spice up the tournament," the club official said. He did not name them.

According to Martin, the tournament is open to men and women golfers with eligible handicaps.

He named local clubs that are expected to field players in the event as Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, Morogoro Gymkhana Club, TPC Moshi, Moshi Gymkhana and Arusha Gymkhana clubs.

The amateur golfers expected to battle it out for top honours in various categories at the event include Vick Elias, Chiku Elias, Amani Said, Victor Joseph and Uras Godfrey.

Also on the list are professional golfers Frank Mwinuka, Hassan Kadio, Hamisi Ally, Salim Mwanyeza, Frank Roman, Elisante Lembrice, Nuru Mollel, Jimmy Mollel, Salim Dilunga, Rodrick John, David Helela and Bryson Nyenza.

The golfers tipped to steal show at the eagerly awaited tournament include Partick Masumbuko, Said Nkya, Linael Nkya, Urasa Habibu Salim, Kanji Shafiq, Nathwani Jay, Peniel Uliwa and Michael Zacharia.