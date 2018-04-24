24 April 2018

Kenya: President Kenyatta to Officially Open Devolution Conference

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the 5th devolution conference in Kakamega on Tuesday.

At the event, he will launch the Kenya Devolution Support Program and Kenya Urban Support Programme.

The main focus of the conference will be the President's Big Four agenda, whose pillars are Universal Health Care, Affordable Housing, Food Security and Manufacturing.

The over 6,000 participants comprising Governors, Senators and various stakeholders have been making their way to Kakamega where the conference is being held.

The weeklong meeting will highlight the gains made by county governments, which are constitutionally empowered to ensure that service delivery in the counties is undertaken equitably, fairly, cost-effectively and profitably.

According to Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, the conference is expected to cost Sh200 million.

The event's programme has the President, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries, governors and their deputies, diplomats, donors and Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) as main guests.

