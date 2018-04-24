24 April 2018

Kenya: Has Socialite Vera Sidika Found a New Squeeze?

By Naira Habib

Socialite Vera Sidika is never shy to spill the beans about her sex life, but her intimate pictures with musician Otile Brown are leaving more questions than answers.

The two have been flooding social media with video clips of themselves getting cuddly. In one such clip, Otile Brown plants a tender kiss on Vera Sidika's neck as she giggles .

They have also been posting pictures of their relaxed moments together.

On Monday, Otile Brown took the teasing game a notch higher. He referred to the socialite as Mrs Brown.

Vera is popularly known for living in fast lane. Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of her luxurious travels around the world. Otile Brown is new in the entertainment industry and still struggling to make a name for himself.

Just three months ago, Vera Sidika set off the rumour mill after revealing an unidentified Caucasian man.

Vera ended her relationship with her Nigerian beaux last year in a nasty breakup after her nudes were leaked online, something she blamed on her ex.

