East Africa: Plan to Tackle Indian Ocean Insecurity in the Pipeline

Arusha — An action plan to tame insecurity on the Indian Ocean is in the offing.

A ministerial conference for states bordering the Indian Ocean slated for this week in Mauritius is expected to adopt strategies to contain crime on the ocean.

This includes terrorist risks, human and drug trafficking, money laundering, illegal fishing and marine pollution.

"A ministerial declaration with an action plan will be adopted at the end of the meeting," the East African Community (EAC) secretariat said in a statement yesterday.

About 30 states as well as regional and international organisations will discuss maritime security issues and initiatives in Port Louis, the Mauritian capital, from Thursday to Sunday. The meeting has been organised by the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) with the support of the European Union (EU).

"One of the outcomes of the ministerial conference is the signature of the two regional agreements on the exchange of maritime information and coordination of joint operations at sea," the statement added.

Tanzania, Kenya, Djibouti and Somalia and island states which are members of the IOC, are among countries expected to effectively take part in combating maritime security crimes and threats.

Under the programme, two regional centres would be established in the region to address maritime security threats within the two million square kilometre western Indian ocean.

One centre which will specialise in the exchange and sharing of maritime information will be set up in Madagascar, while the one which will coordinate operations in the sea will be based in the Seychelles.

Until recently, the territorial waters on the East African coast were subjected to various security threats, mainly in the form of piracy on the region's strategic trade routes on the sea.

With the support of the United States, the EAC sought the support of the US patrols and proposed establishment of regional maritime patrol unit on the western rim of the Indian Ocean.