24 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) this morning arrested Senator Dino Melaye, Daily Trust has gathered.

Yesterday night the police cordoned off the Abuja residence of Sena‎tor Melaye in an operation to arrest him over allegations of gun running.

The deputy force spokesman SP Aremu Adeniran yesterday c‎onfirmed that police operatives were at the senators house to arrest him.

He told Daily Trust last night that Melaye had refused to respond twice to police invitations.

He explained that the Police were after the Senator to explain allegations against him.

