Nigeria: Bill Gates Scared of Mosquitoes More Than Sharks

Founder of Microsoft and one time world's wealthiest man, Bill Gates said that he is more scared of Mosquitoes than Sharks.

Gates wrote on 'Gates Notes' that a bug bite scares him more than a shark attack‎.

"I really hate mosquitoes. The diseases they spread kill more than half a million people every year. But when you ask people which animals scare them the most, mosquitoes usually don't make the cut.

"I'm sick of sharks hogging all the attention-which is why I'm bringing back Mosquito Week on Gates Notes.

"Everything I'm posting this week is dedicated to my least favorite pest. I dug up a remarkable statistic that proves why you should be more scared of mosquitoes than sharks,"he stated.

According to him, one can read some good news about a country that hopes to eliminate malaria by 2020.

"You also can see how the bed nets the Mozambique Ministry of Health and World Vision distributed last year on behalf of the Gates Notes Insider community are making a difference.

"I'm going to be talking about mosquitoes on my social channels all week, and I hope you'll join the conversation. Thanks for being an Insider,"he added.