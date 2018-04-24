Sudan: Hassabo to Address Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman arrived in Al-Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, Sunday morning to take part in Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference held under the banner " Borders for Link not Separation , Apr.24-25.

He was received at Al-Genaina airport by Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga , governors of bordering states from Sudanese4 and Chadian sides , several ministers and holders of constitutional posts and leaders of native administration.

The opening session which will launched Tuesday noon at the General Secretariat of State government y the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman and the Chadian Premier , Albert Pahimi Padacke and Governor of West Darfur State.

The Conference will tackle working papers covering areas of economy , trade, culture, media and sport.