24 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo to Address Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman arrived in Al-Genaina, capital of West Darfur State, Sunday morning to take part in Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference held under the banner " Borders for Link not Separation , Apr.24-25.

He was received at Al-Genaina airport by Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga , governors of bordering states from Sudanese4 and Chadian sides , several ministers and holders of constitutional posts and leaders of native administration.

The opening session which will launched Tuesday noon at the General Secretariat of State government y the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman and the Chadian Premier , Albert Pahimi Padacke and Governor of West Darfur State.

The Conference will tackle working papers covering areas of economy , trade, culture, media and sport.

Sudan

Former 'Lost Boy' Finds a Way to Help Others

Manyang Kher was three years old when he arrived at a refugee camp in Ethiopia's Gambella region. During the 13 years,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.