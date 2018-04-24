24 April 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: CAF Praises Salah After Historic England Crowning

By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) has congratulated Egyptian Mohamed Salah on his decoration as England Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

He became the first African-born player to win the honour after a stellar season with Liverpool.

The 25-year old has scored 41 goals in all competitions thus far, and is also the first African to score more than 30 goals in a season in the English top flight.

"Salah has really made Africa proud," said CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad.

"As the reigning African Player of the Year, he has proven that African players have the ability to rub shoulders with the best in the world. The African football family is proud of Salah's achievement as a true son of the soil."

Ahmad lauded Salah for commitment to both club and country, which made the footballer a role model to the youth across the continent and beyond.

"We wish him the best in his future endeavours," Ahmad said.

