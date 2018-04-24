23 April 2018

Malawi: Amref Health Systems Advocacy Partnership Launched

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe — Ministry of Health has assured Amref Health Africa in Malawi of its support in the implementation of their programmes in the country.

Secretary for Health, Dr Dan Namarika gave the assurance on Friday at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe during the launch of a three year Health Systems Advocacy partnership.

He noted that Amref programmes are aiming at improving the delivery of health services to various communities in the country.

Namarika said it was pleasing to noted that the Ministry was using resilient systems within its operation and are bearing tangible results in delivering better services to the communities.

He pointed out that outlined Amref health programme being implemented in the country are in line with the Ministry's objectives.

The Secretary for Health said the Ministry is keen to ensuring that four areas of human resources, efficient health financing , drug management and community engagement are always given an opportunity for the effective delivery of services.

" We believe family planning services should be accessible to all communities so that the issue of population should be manageable," he stated.

Namarika said 58 per cent of the women in the country are accessing family services but most of these are on short acting like pills, inject-able and depo.

He added that women need to be encouraged to go for long acting controls such as girl empowerment on their sexuality and education if the population growth is to be controlled.

Board chairperson of Amref Health Africa in Malawi, Isaac songea said the launch of their advocacy partnership would help to improve in the delivery of the health services and implementation of various programmes.

He said the programme is aimed at improving the lives of Under five children among others.

