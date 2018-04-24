Tanzania to Come Up With Own Philosophy

TANZANIA will soon employ her own football philosophy as per requirements of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director Salum Madadi, who said the new system of play will come to force at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He said currently all Football stakeholders in the county are involved in the ongoing league hence the need to wait for the end of the league season. "We lack our own football philosophy which can help to identify us as a nation.

We tried to embrace numerous playing philosophies in the past but none of them worked perfectly to suit us.

"Now, CAF has advised us to put much effort in nurturing our own playing system, which will differentiate us from other countries," Madadi said after returning from South Africa, where he attended CAF Technical Director's (TD) meeting which was attended by eight TDs from East and Southern Africa.

Adding, Madadi revealed that in order for the new system to work well, they will enforce it in youth teams. He said the model two course agreed that more emphasis must be put to elite youth football development and the county has no football philosophy hence the need to start with youth football.

Madadi also said the CAF course agreed that the TDs should be mandated on verifying expatriate coaches' professional qualifications.

"In our country we have many foreign coaches working as expatriate football coaches, the good thing is that we recognize them and they are all competent," he said. He said other topics covered during the three days course included coaches' education and the difference between coach instructor, coach mentor and building closer relationships with coaches.