TANZANIA and Israel are working on strong trade and investment bilateral relations, with the government expecting boost up in agricultural sector for country's envisaged industrialisation.

Israel's Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who is in the country for an official visit yesterday officiated at the Tanzania-Israel Business and Investment Forum in Dar es Salaam.

Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Charles Mwijage told reporters that the government has been in talks with Israel, targeting agricultural sector in which Israel is highly developed.

"They are capable of farming even on desert and producing more crops than those cultivating on arable land," Mr Mwijage remarked. He said Israel has appreciated earlier efforts by President John Magufuli to bring the two countries together for agreement signing.

"We want to cooperate with the people of Israel so that they venture into our agricultural sector to help us produce efficiently for our industries," he stated. Furthermore, he described Israel as the country of high expertise in science and technology, the area where is highly needed by Tanzania.

"We are also in talks with them, trying to invite them to come and transfer their knowledge to Tanzanians," he explained as he assured Israel that Tanzanians, particularly the private sector, are ready to cooperate with them.

Ms Shaked admitted that she has never visited Africa before, saying Tanzania has become her first country to visit in the continent. "It's actually my first time in Africa. And I am very pleased to choose Tanzania as my first country.

I am really impressed, I thank your President for the warm relationship he has established with my country, I think it's a strategic relationship for both Tanzania and Israel...Israel is a superpower in technology and Tanzania is the superpower in natural attractions and resources, I think we can combine our endowments," she said. She explained that Israel possesses high technology in agriculture, medicine, irrigation, security and pharmacy.

She said the official opening of the Tanzania's Embassy in Israel next week symbolises what the two countries can do together. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation Board Member Felix Mosha said Israel is far ahead in technology and agriculture, saying it was a great opportunity for Tanzanians to partner with their Israel counterparts.