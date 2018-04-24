24 April 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Nigeria: Achebe's Things Fall Apart and Chimamanda's Americanah Named Among 100 Books to Feature in 'The Great American Read'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Achebe’s Things Fall Apart and Chimamanda’s Americanah named among 100 Books to feature in ‘The Great American Read’
By Arthur Chatora

Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling book Americanah have been named in the list of 100 Books to feature in 'The Great American Read' TV Series. The series "celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America's 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey)".

Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart recently named one of 12 novels considered "the Greatest Book Ever Written" on the list compiled by Encyclopaedia Brittanica has been selected as one of 100 books that will be featured in The Great American Read.

Also selected on the The Great American Read list is Achebe's compatriot Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling book 'Americanah'.

Achebe's first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) is widely considered his magnum opus, and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Things Fall Apart is regarded as an important novel and one of the greatest classics of our time. The story chronicles the pre-colonial life in Nigeria and the arrival of the Europeans during the late nineteenth century. The novel interrogates the clash of cultures, traditional values and belief systems.

Adichie's third novel "Americanah" received praise from critics across the world and won numerous awards. The book won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction and was named one of The New York Times's Ten Best Books of the Year. It was selected as the first-year summer reading assignment for Duke's Class of 2018. It comes as no surprise that Adichie's masterpiece makes it on the list of 100 Books to feature on The Great American Read series.

The Great American Read is an eight-part television series whose primary objective to ignite debate about reading and the books that have had an impact on the world. The series is designed to get the country reading and passionately talking about books.

Chinua Achebe had his book Things Fall Apart published in 1958. It is one of the most widely read book from the continent. Photo: Facebook/Chinua Achebe

Viewers will then vote on their favourite novel from a list of 100 books, chosen through a demographically diverse survey.

According to PBS, the series "celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America's 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey). It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience".

"The television series features entertaining and informative documentary segments, with compelling testimonials from celebrities, authors, notable Americans and book lovers across the country. It is comprised of a two-hour launch episode in which the list of 100 books is revealed, five one-hour theme episodes that examine concepts common to groups of books on the list, and a finale, in which the results are announced of a nationwide vote to choose America's best-loved book".

The premiere of The Great American Read will be aired on May 22nd.

Nigeria

Buhari Gets Ultimatum to Retract 'Lazy' Comment Against Youths

A group, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a seven-day ultimatum to retract… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.