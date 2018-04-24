Zvimba West legislator and Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson, Ziyambi Ziyambi has been fingered in incidences of intra-party violence which left four people injured in his constituency today.

This comes as the party is preparing for its 2018 primary elections which are scheduled for this weekend across the country.

Sources who spoke to 263Chat revealed that a group of Zanu-PF supporters, believed to be loyalists to the Justice Minister disrupted a peaceful demonstration by other party members who were disgruntled by the imposition of candidates ahead of the highly contested party primary elections set for this weekend.

The seemingly irate youths accused of Ziyambi of closing the door for other prospective candidates who wanted to take part in the primary elections.

"Ziyambi sent his thugs to beat up protestants who were demonstrating peacefully, against the imposition of candidates. We are just unhappy with how he treats us in this constituency,. He behaves like he is the king of Zvimba West. We are tired of him and his violent gimmicks.

"He uses the name of the President to commit violence. Today he sent youths who were clad in t-shirts bearing the name and face of the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa). We now do not know if this is what the President wants his party to be run but if it the case then we are not happy," said one of the people who was attacked.

Another woman, only identified as Margret said "They came where we were having our demonstration and started to attack us. They beat us with open palm and logs, four of us were injured while several others escaped with minor injuries. We are happy with this conduct by Ziyambi and his thugs.

"The president is speaking about tolerance while his minister is behaving in an opposite way, that's uncalled for," she fumed.

Contacted for comment, Ziyambi professed ignorance over the matter saying he was on his way from Chinyoyi and had no knowledge of the goings-on in his constituency.

"I'm in Chinhoyi, I don't know what you are talking about. I'm not in my constituency," said Ziyambi before hanging up.

Officer in Charge of Murombedzi Police Station, Constable Mubaiwa who was said to be handling the case could not be reached for a comment as his mobile call went unanswered.

Reports of political violence within the ruling party, comes barely three hours after ZRP warned political parties to desist from any forms of violence ahead of the elections.

"Any form of violence, threats or harassment of voters or rival contenders will certainly be dealt with in terms of the country's law," said, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza

"In this respect, the judiciary in liaison with the police and other stakeholders has set up special courts throughout the country to speedily deal with politically motivated violence," he noted.

He added that those found guilty will face 10 year sentences in prison.