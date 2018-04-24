24 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #IFF2018 - PTCIJ Launches Fact-Checking Partnership

Photo: Premium Times
Panelists at Facebook Roundtable on Fake News at the Internet Freedom Forum
By Ifeoluwa Adeyemo

Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) is set to launch a partnership with the Paradigm Initiative on Dubawa, its fact-checking arm.

The launch will be done at the ongoing Internet Freedom Forum (IFF) in Abuja, which PREMIUM TIMES is a partner.

The founder of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sean, described the partnership as a means to enhance the combat against fake news towards and during the 2019 election.

He also described the Dubawa project as a proactive one that ensures fake news do not become excuse for internet shutdown.

The IFF aims to bring to the fore global issues around internet rights especially in Africa.

The forum brings together civil society, technology companies, the government, peope in the academia among others, to discuss solutions to internet related global issues.

