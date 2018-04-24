Luanda — The first geostationary satellite of Angola, Angosat-1, is officially declared inoperative, confirmed Monday in Luanda, the Angolan Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, José Carvalho da Rocha.

Speaking at a press conference with the participation of Russian experts, to provide an update on the state of the equipment of the satellite, the minister explained that there had been "disturbances" in its operation since the official launch.

The device had been launched into orbit in the night of December 26, through the Ukrainian rocket carrier Zenit, from the Baikonu cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russian Federation.

The entry into operations of the dead satellite was echeduled for this month of April.

Built in 2012, following an agreement signed between Angola and Russia in 2009, Angosat-1 costed US $ 360 million to the coffers of the Angolan state.

The satellite has an insurance of 120 million dollars to cover for a construction of a new one at zero cost, in case of eventual destruction or disappearance.