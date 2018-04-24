23 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Petro De Luanda Lose for First Time in Girabola2018

Huambo — Petro de Luanda, runner-up of Girabola2017, was defeated for the first time in the current national first division football championship in 2018 to Recreativo da Caála by 0-1, after nine rounds.

The only goal of the game, played at the Mártires da Canhala stadium, was scored at 50 by Deco, who did not waste a Tchitchi assist on the edge of the penalty area, beating Gerson, the goalkeeper of Petro.

With this result, Recreativo da Caála will occupy the eighth place with 14 point, while Petro dropped to the seventh position with the same 14 points.

Inteclube lead the competition with 25 points, whilst JGM do Huambo are at the bottom of the table with three points.

