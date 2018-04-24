document

The Chitungwiza Community Development Network (CCDN), on behalf of concerned Chitungwiza residents and the generality of Zimbabweans, would like to register its shock and displeasure with the Government of Zimbabwe on its mishandling of the Health sector labour issues and subsequent firing of striking nurses which has led to the closure of Chitungwiza Central Hospital (CCH).

The timing of Government's ill-advised move to fire striking nurses and close major public hospitals such as the Chitungwiza Central Hospital (CCH) could not have come at a more unfortunate time for Chitungwiza residents who are facing a growing Cholera crisis whose death toll continues to rise.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital (CCH) is the biggest and only public hospital in the town of Chitungwiza with its catchment area extending to surrounding urban settlements such as Epworth and Beatrice, peri-urban settlements, rural and farming areas in Districts such as Manyame, Beatrice and Seke.

The closure of this critical life-giving and life-saving institution and the firing of irreplaceable health workers risks fanning a growing cholera and public health conflagration in Chitungwiza which could lead to disastrous consequences and unnecessary lose of thousands of lives.

CCDN would like to remind the Government of President Mnangagwa that Zimbabweans will personally hold him responsible for the unnecessary suffering and needless loss of precious lives occasioned by closing public hospitals while the nation fights a Cholera epidemic.

The right to Health and life are inalienable human rights enshrined and ring fenced by constitutional provisions.

Source: Chitungwiza Community Development Network (CCDN)