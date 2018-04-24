24 April 2018

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Racist Post Lands Actor in Trouble

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Rajesh Gopie/Facebook
Rajesh Gopie
By Melody Chironda

South African actor Rajesh Gopie landed himself in hot water after a racial post calling soccer supporters who caused a chaos at the Moses Mabhida stadium in KwaZulu-Natal "baboons".

Gopie wrote on his Facebook account: "Yah, and the Baboons like soccer too much so they want to play with human heads."

Mobs of Kaizer Chiefs fans unleashed their anger after a soccer match where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Free State Stars.

Many people were not impressed by the actions of the Chiefs fans, including Gopie. The post has caused outrage on social media, with many calling for Gopie to face the same justice as convicted racists, Penny Sparrow and Vicki Momberg.

Gopie has since deleted the post and apologized following a social media backlash that greeted his racist rant.

South Africa

When Malaria is Just Part of Growing Up

Growing up in West or Central Africa, malaria is the most common illness you suffer from. I would say, where I lived… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.