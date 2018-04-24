24 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cee C of Big Brother Naija Assaulted At the Airport

Photo: Africa Magic
Cee-C
By Njideka Agbo

Cee C (Cynthia Nwadiora) who emerged as the first runner up of the just concluded BBNaija (Big Brother Nigeria 2018) was physically assaulted when she landed the Murtala Mohammed Airport yesterday.

Different videos have surfaced on the internet showing clips of her getting dragged:

Cee-C got draaaageed and on exiting the International Airport. My advice to the next set of future #BBNaija housemates... Be nice, the youth are vexing in these streets. pic.twitter.com/6rKZ7wAFt0

-- Toyin Eleniyan (@ToyinOfLife) April 23, 2018

You all arguing that CeeC wasn't attacked .

See a clearer video here. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/U5EhZ3RtDB

- Uwakwe Martin Mundus (@mundus01) April 23, 2018

