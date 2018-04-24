Nigeria: Cee C of Big Brother Naija Assaulted At the Airport

Cee C (Cynthia Nwadiora) who emerged as the first runner up of the just concluded BBNaija (Big Brother Nigeria 2018) was physically assaulted when she landed the Murtala Mohammed Airport yesterday.

Different videos have surfaced on the internet showing clips of her getting dragged:

Cee-C got draaaageed and on exiting the International Airport. My advice to the next set of future #BBNaija housemates... Be nice, the youth are vexing in these streets.

You all arguing that CeeC wasn't attacked .

See a clearer video here. #BBNaija

