Nigeria: How Miracle Emerged Big Brother Naija - Double Wahala Winner

Photo: Africa Magic

Miracle

After three months of suspense, drama, intrigue and controversy, Africa's biggest reality show by MultiChoice, Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala came to an end last Sunday, with the in-house pilot, Miracle, emerging as the winner of N25 million, an SUV and other prizes, a combined worth of N45 million.

At the fans park in Lagos, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola, hosted a live viewing and coverage of the show and switched between Nigeria and South Africa where the show took place. Nigerian music star, Davido, kicked off proceedings with his hit track, 'Fia' and the five finalists, Tobi, Cee-C, Nina, Miracle and Alex were then joined in the house by Ebuka, who gave them opportunities to clear the air on several controversial issues. The first eviction of the night was then announced, as Nina was told to leave Big Brother house.

Viewers also got the chance to hear from past housemates who were in attendance at the Lagos venue, as Bisola probed them on their relationships and ventures outside the house. A pair of performances followed, first with 'Legbegbe' crooner, Mr. Real, thrilling viewers and then Kaffy and her Magneto Dance Crew performing expertly choreographed dance moves.

Another eviction was up next, as Alex was also evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. Following further performances by Dice Ailes and Kaffy, Tobi became the third housemate to be evicted leaving Miracle and Cee-C as the top two finalists.

After an tensed moment on stage, the venue erupted as Miracle Igbokwe was unveiled as the winner of Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala, with the Regional Director of M-Net West Africa, Mr. Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, presenting a cheque of N25 million to him.

Meanwhile, some of Cee-c fans said she was the must-deserved winner and described her as the 'double wahala.'